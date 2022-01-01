Go
Johns Drive-In Hamburgers

Come in and enjoy! We're open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner takeout only. Thanks for your support!

6625 E Santa Fe Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sausage & Egg Burrito$8.35
Avocado Bacon Cheese Burger$9.19
Add fries and a fountain drink by choosing Make It A Combo with Fries & Drink.
3 Eggs Any Style with 4 Sausage$9.75
Bacon & Egg Burrito$8.35
3 chicken taco deal with asada add 1.00$7.79
shakes: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry$4.79
3 Eggs Any Style$7.75
served with hash browns, toast and jelly.
The Deal$5.55
Jr. Burger+Corn Dog+Fries
beverages lg.$3.45
Chicken Strips (3 pc)$6.75
Location

Huntington Park CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
