Johns Island restaurants you'll love

Johns Island restaurants
Toast
  • Johns Island

Johns Island's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Bagels
Southern
Must-try Johns Island restaurants

Java Java image

BAGELS

Java Java

375 Gardeners Circle, Johns Island

Avg 3.8 (370 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$4.50
Choice of Plain, Gluten Free plain, Everything, Gluten Free Everything
Egg + Cheddar English Muffin$7.50
Scrambled eggs, Vermont white cheddar, toasted English muffin
Avocado Bagel Sandwich$9.50
Avocado, pork sausage, colby jack cheese, chive cream cheese, grilled everything bagel
Gilligan’s of Johns Island image

 

Gilligan’s of Johns Island

160 Main Rd,Ste A, Johns Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Fried Platter$26.99
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo$23.99
Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...
Boneless Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery.
Angel Oak image

 

Angel Oak

3669 Savannah Hwy, Johns Island

Avg 4.7 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich with one side$10.00
Crispy Buttermilk fried chicken breast. On a warm bun with pickles, mayo, tomato.
Double Cheeseburger with one side$12.00
House ground burger patty cooked "diner style" on a flat skillet with shaved onions. Topped with American cheese, pickles, mustard and ketchup.
Family House Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, diced tomato, diced bacon, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, spiced pecans
Maria's Mexican Grill image

 

Maria's Mexican Grill

2817 Maybank Hwy ste 7, Johns Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.50
Street Tacos (3)$10.00
Cheese Dip$4.25
Castle Grille image

 

Castle Grille

1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.50
Hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Fingers$11.00
4 Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Strips. Choice of Ranch or Honey Mustard
1/2 Pound CAB Cheeseburger$15.50
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, American Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun
Restaurant banner

 

The Southern General

3157 Maybank Hwy Unit E, JOHNS ISLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE STEAK$10.00
TURKEY PESTO$9.50
FRIES$3.50
Gilligans Food Truck- Toast Now Commit image

 

Gilligans Food Truck- Toast Now Commit

160 Main Road, Johns Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill- Kiawah Island

205 Farm lake view, Kiawah island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Minero - JI

3140 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Eugenia

209 Farm Lake View Drive, Johns Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Johns Island

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

