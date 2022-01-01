Johns Island restaurants you'll love
More about Java Java
BAGELS
Java Java
375 Gardeners Circle, Johns Island
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$4.50
Choice of Plain, Gluten Free plain, Everything, Gluten Free Everything
|Egg + Cheddar English Muffin
|$7.50
Scrambled eggs, Vermont white cheddar, toasted English muffin
|Avocado Bagel Sandwich
|$9.50
Avocado, pork sausage, colby jack cheese, chive cream cheese, grilled everything bagel
More about Gilligan’s of Johns Island
Gilligan’s of Johns Island
160 Main Rd,Ste A, Johns Island
|Popular items
|Dinner Fried Platter
|$26.99
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
|Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo
|$23.99
Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...
|Boneless Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery.
More about Angel Oak
Angel Oak
3669 Savannah Hwy, Johns Island
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich with one side
|$10.00
Crispy Buttermilk fried chicken breast. On a warm bun with pickles, mayo, tomato.
|Double Cheeseburger with one side
|$12.00
House ground burger patty cooked "diner style" on a flat skillet with shaved onions. Topped with American cheese, pickles, mustard and ketchup.
|Family House Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, diced tomato, diced bacon, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, spiced pecans
More about Maria's Mexican Grill
Maria's Mexican Grill
2817 Maybank Hwy ste 7, Johns Island
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$10.50
|Street Tacos (3)
|$10.00
|Cheese Dip
|$4.25
More about Castle Grille
Castle Grille
1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.00
4 Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Strips. Choice of Ranch or Honey Mustard
|1/2 Pound CAB Cheeseburger
|$15.50
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, American Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun
More about The Southern General
The Southern General
3157 Maybank Hwy Unit E, JOHNS ISLAND
|Popular items
|CHEESE STEAK
|$10.00
|TURKEY PESTO
|$9.50
|FRIES
|$3.50
More about Gilligans Food Truck- Toast Now Commit
Gilligans Food Truck- Toast Now Commit
160 Main Road, Johns Island
More about Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill- Kiawah Island
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill- Kiawah Island
205 Farm lake view, Kiawah island
More about Minero - JI
Minero - JI
3140 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island
More about Cafe Eugenia
Cafe Eugenia
209 Farm Lake View Drive, Johns Island