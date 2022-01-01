Chicken sandwiches in Johns Island

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Java Java image

BAGELS

Java Java

375 Gardeners Circle, Johns Island

Avg 3.8 (370 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Homemade! Pulled rotisserie chicken, dried cranberries, whole almonds, Dukes mayonnaise on wheat bread. Available in whole or half sizes.
Gilligan’s of Johns Island image

 

Gilligan’s of Johns Island

160 Main Rd,Ste A, Johns Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...
Consumer pic

 

KinFolk

4430 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Pickles, Alabama White Sauce
Restaurant banner

 

The Southern General

3157 Maybank Hwy Unit E, JOHNS ISLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
GOOD OL' CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.50
