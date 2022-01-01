Chicken wraps in Johns Island

Go
Johns Island restaurants
Toast

Johns Island restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Castle Grille image

 

Castle Grille

1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Coconut Milk Fried Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Tso's Sauce
More about Castle Grille
Restaurant banner

 

The Southern General

3157 Maybank Hwy Unit E, JOHNS ISLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN GREEK WRAP$9.50
More about The Southern General

Browse other tasty dishes in Johns Island

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Johns Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

No reviews yet

Ladson

No reviews yet

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston