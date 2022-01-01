Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Johns Island

Go
Johns Island restaurants
Toast

Johns Island restaurants that serve fish tacos

Gilligan’s of Johns Island image

 

Gilligan’s of Johns Island

160 Main Rd,Ste A, Johns Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Tacos$11.99
Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...
More about Gilligan’s of Johns Island
Maria's Mexican Grill image

 

Maria's Mexican Grill

2817 Maybank Hwy ste 7, Johns Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos (3)$15.50
Fish Taco (1)$5.50
More about Maria's Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Johns Island

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Johns Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (64 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston