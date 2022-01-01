Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Johns Island

Go
Johns Island restaurants
Toast

Johns Island restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Gilligan’s of Johns Island image

 

Gilligan’s of Johns Island

160 Main Rd,Ste A, Johns Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio$26.99
Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake, all lightly seasoned and grilled...
More about Gilligan’s of Johns Island
Castle Grille image

 

Castle Grille

1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Mahi$16.00
Grilled Blackened Mahi Mahi with Romaine, Onion and Pineapple Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun and your choice of fries, chips or fruit.
*choose to have it fried or add bacon in the "Modify my Mahi Sandwich" option.
More about Castle Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Johns Island

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Tenders

Calamari

Grits

Map

More near Johns Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (64 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (542 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston