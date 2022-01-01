Mahi mahi in Johns Island
Johns Island restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Gilligan’s of Johns Island
160 Main Rd,Ste A, Johns Island
|Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio
|$26.99
Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake, all lightly seasoned and grilled...
Castle Grille
1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$16.00
Grilled Blackened Mahi Mahi with Romaine, Onion and Pineapple Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun and your choice of fries, chips or fruit.
*choose to have it fried or add bacon in the "Modify my Mahi Sandwich" option.