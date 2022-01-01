Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Johns Island

Go
Johns Island restaurants
Toast

Johns Island restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

KinFolk

4430 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Slaw
More about KinFolk
Castle Grille image

 

Castle Grille

1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Hawaiian Roll, Pickled Red Onions, Sweet and Spicy Pickle, Shaved Lettuce, BBQ Mayo
More about Castle Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Johns Island

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Salad

Cheeseburgers

Grits

Chicken Sandwiches

Cucumber Salad

Map

More near Johns Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (66 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston