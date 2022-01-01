Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Johns Island
/
Johns Island
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Johns Island restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
KinFolk
4430 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.00
Slaw
More about KinFolk
Castle Grille
1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island
No reviews yet
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
$17.00
Hawaiian Roll, Pickled Red Onions, Sweet and Spicy Pickle, Shaved Lettuce, BBQ Mayo
More about Castle Grille
