Tostadas in
Johns Island
/
Johns Island
/
Tostadas
Johns Island restaurants that serve tostadas
Maria's Mexican Grill - Johns Island SC
2817 Maybank Hwy ste 7, Johns Island
No reviews yet
Tostada
$4.00
More about Maria's Mexican Grill - Johns Island SC
Colectivo
2901 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island
No reviews yet
Ceviche Tostadas
$17.00
Local fish, carrot, chile manzano, and avocado
Tostadas Y Salsa
$6.00
More about Colectivo
