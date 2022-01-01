John's Place

Go
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2132 W. Roscoe Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Chopped$10.95
house chop mix, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Brussel Sprouts$10.95
garlic-herb dressing, parmesan
Dino Bites$7.95
Johns Chopped$10.95
chop mix, bacon, goat cheese, dried cherries, roasted corn, tahini-sesame dressing
Harvest Bowl$16.95
Farro & quinoa, roasted sweet potato, grilled portobello, crispy Brussels sprouts, avocado, roasted pepitas, balsamic drizzle
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
Beef Burger$11.95
100% pure Angus beef
Veggie Bowl$12.95
sautéed vegetables, jasmine rice, stir fry sauce
Southwest Wrap$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2132 W. Roscoe Street

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Located in Chicago’s Charming Roscoe Village Neighborhood in a boutique storefront (just a mile and a half west of Wrigley Field) and featuring an award-winning alfresco cabana patio (#1 Hidden City Patio - Chicago Magazine), the space combines cozy/chic design elements with urban vintage charm.
Pair Volo’s curated list of boutique wines by the glass with Chef Partner Stephen Dunne’s seasonal menus including small plates, charcuterie, salads, and mains perfect to share or keep to yourself, as well as artisan cheeses to start or finish your meal, and decadent house-made dessert.
In addition to offering mind-blowingly good wine and sublime food, Volo is an acclaimed indie wedding and private event venue, and hosts monthly wine tastings, food & wine pairings, and wine dinners, bringing the faces and personalities behind the wines to our public.

Come on in and enjoy!

WE ARE OPEN!
Dine in & carry out available.

Cozy spot serving up craft cocktails with a scratch Thai kitchen offering regional favorites, curries, and Hat Yai Fried Chicken.

