Go
Banner pic

Bistro South

Open today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM

StarStarStarStarStar

6 Reviews

416 S Broad St

Monroe, GA 30655

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Tossed Tender Basket$9.49
A choice of 3 or 6 Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, or BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side item and a choice of dipping sauce.
The Yardbird$8.49
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Collard Greens, Pimento Cheese. Served on a choice of Flour Wrap, Burger Bun, or Sourdough.
The Bistro Burger$9.99
Our classic burger! Two Braveheart Angus Beef Patties, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and House Made Dill Pickles. Served on a Luna Bakery Bun.
Blackened Chicken Salad$7.99
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Cucumber Tomato, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Blackened Chicken, and Croutons.
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.99
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Cucumber Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Chicken, and Croutons.
Fried Chicken$6.00
Two pieces of Fried Chicken. Your choice of White Meat, Dark Meat, or Assorted.
The Bistro Club$8.49
Boar’s Head Tavern Ham and Boar’s Head OvenGold Turkey, with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese. Served on Luna Bakery Sourdough.
The Mill Village Wrap$8.49
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Bacon, House Made Pickled Banana Peppers, Honey Mustard. Served in a Flour Wrap.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on Luna Bakery Sourdough, toasted or cold.
Chicken Tender Basket$6.99
A choice of 3 or 6 Chicken Tenders and 1 side item. Served with a choice of dipping sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

416 S Broad St, Monroe GA 30655

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

LR BURGER

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coffee Camper Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Roe

No reviews yet

Market offering Whole Animal Butchery, house made sausage and deli meats, charcuterie boards, seafood, fresh baked goods, Select Wine/Beer List and more...

Bold Springs Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bistro South

orange star5.0 • 6 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston