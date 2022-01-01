Go
John's Cafe & Catering

Good Food - Friendly Service

311 Bennett Dairy Road • $

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelette
Cafe Combo$7.95
Chicken Salad & Pimento Cheese served w/ Fresh Fruit & Choice of Crackers (8 packs) or Bread (2 pieces)
Steak Special$14.95
6oz Filet or 8oz Ribeye comes w/ a baked potato & salad
Tea$1.95
Cheeseburger$6.25
mustard, chili, onions
Calabash Chicken$8.95
Chicken Strip Basket & French Fries$5.25
3 Chicken Strips
Hash Browns$1.25
Chicken Wrap$5.95
lettuce & tomato
House Salad$6.95
Iceberg Lettuce w/ a Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon & Egg
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering

Location

311 Bennett Dairy Road

Spartanburg SC

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Neighborhood Map

