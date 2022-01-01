Chili in Johnson City
Johnson City restaurants that serve chili
Factory by Beer Tree Brew
511 Reynolds Road, Johnson City
|Sweet Thai Chili Pizza
|$17.00
Food & Fire - Johnson City
560 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City
|Chili Nachos
|$12.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with Texas style Chili
|Pork & Chili Nachos
|$16.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with pulled pork
|Texas Red Chili
|$5.95
Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas