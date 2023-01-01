Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Johnson City

Johnson City restaurants
Johnson City restaurants that serve nachos

Mooney's Johnson City - 214 Reynolds Road

214 Reynolds Road, Johnson City

Nachos Supreme$11.99
HUGE! Crispy corn tortillas layered with nacho cheese, beef taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar and jalapenos. This masterpiece is served with salsa and sour cream for maximum satisfaction! Substitute with chicken or pulled pork for an additional charge.
More about Mooney's Johnson City - 214 Reynolds Road
Food & Fire - Johnson City

560 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City

Pork Nachos$15.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with pulled pork
Smokehouse Nachos$10.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa
Chili Nachos$15.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with Texas style Chili
More about Food & Fire - Johnson City

