Nachos in Johnson City

Mooney's Johnson City - 214 Reynolds Road
214 Reynolds Road, Johnson City
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.99
HUGE! Crispy corn tortillas layered with nacho cheese, beef taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar and jalapenos. This masterpiece is served with salsa and sour cream for maximum satisfaction! Substitute with chicken or pulled pork for an additional charge.
Food & Fire - Johnson City
560 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City
|Pork Nachos
|$15.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with pulled pork
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$10.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa
|Chili Nachos
|$15.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with Texas style Chili