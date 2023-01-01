Burritos in Johnson City
Si Señor Mexican Grill
405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101, Gray
|California Burrito
|$13.99
A burrito filled with carne asada (steak), shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo and french fries.
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito
|$10.59
A burrito filled with eggs, bacon, french fries, and shredded cheese.
|Burrito Grande
|$0.00
A burrito filled with your choice of grilled meat, grilled onions, refried beans, and Mexican rice. Topped cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.