Cannolis in Johnson City
Johnson City restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
PIZZA
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY
|Vanilla Cannoli
|$2.99
|Chocolate Cannoli
|$2.99
More about The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street
The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street
202 E Main Street, Johnson City
|Chocolate Cannoli
|$8.00
Deep fried pastry shell dipped in chocolate, filled with cream cheese icing with chocolate chips in the middle, topped with powdered sugar, two per order