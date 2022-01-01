Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Johnson City

Johnson City restaurants
Johnson City restaurants that serve cannolis

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Cannoli$2.99
Chocolate Cannoli$2.99
More about Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street

202 E Main Street, Johnson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cannoli$8.00
Deep fried pastry shell dipped in chocolate, filled with cream cheese icing with chocolate chips in the middle, topped with powdered sugar, two per order
More about The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street

