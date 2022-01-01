Fajitas in Johnson City
Johnson City restaurants that serve fajitas
Beef 'O' Brady's
2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Si Señor Mexican Grill
405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101, Gray
|Fajitas
Grilled tomatoes, onions, and bell pepper, with your choice of meat. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, three flour tortillas, and a salad with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Fajita Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Mexican rice, grilled bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, and covered with cheese dip and your choice of meat.