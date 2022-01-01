Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Johnson City

Go
Johnson City restaurants
Toast

Johnson City restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Banner pic

 

Si Señor Mexican Grill

405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101, Gray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas
Grilled tomatoes, onions, and bell pepper, with your choice of meat. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, three flour tortillas, and a salad with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Mexican rice, grilled bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, and covered with cheese dip and your choice of meat.
More about Si Señor Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnson City

Cheesecake

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Quesadillas

Green Beans

Chocolate Cake

Ravioli

Map

More near Johnson City to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rogersville

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston