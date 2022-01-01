Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Johnson City

Johnson City restaurants
Toast

Johnson City restaurants that serve french fries

Basket of French Fries image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Side of French Fries$2.00
More about Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
Mid City Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mid City Grill

106 S Commerce St, Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bratwurst and French Fries$6.99
SD French Fries$3.49
More about Mid City Grill
Main pic

 

Brassa 51

2059 Hamilton Pl Dr, Johnson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries Small$5.00
French Fries Large$7.00
More about Brassa 51

