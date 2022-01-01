Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Green beans in
Johnson City
/
Johnson City
/
Green Beans
Johnson City restaurants that serve green beans
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mid City Grill
106 S Commerce St, Johnson City
Avg 4.6
(24 reviews)
Fried Green Beans
$5.99
More about Mid City Grill
Brassa 51
2059 Hamilton Pl Dr, Johnson City
No reviews yet
Green Beans Large
$7.00
More about Brassa 51
Browse other tasty dishes in Johnson City
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
French Fries
Cheeseburgers
Nachos
Chocolate Cake
Cheese Pizza
Pies
More near Johnson City to explore
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Kingsport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Kingsport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Rogersville
No reviews yet
Morristown
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kingsport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston