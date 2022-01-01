Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Johnson City

Go
Johnson City restaurants
Toast

Johnson City restaurants that serve nachos

Beef 'O' Brady's

2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Si Señor Mexican Grill

405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101, Gray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Appetizer Nachos Supreme
Nacho chips topped with your choice of (ground beef or shredded chicken), refried beans and cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Nachos$11.99
Dinner Nachos Vaqueros$14.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with carnitas, shredded cheese, black beans, corn, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Si Señor Mexican Grill
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
Takeout
ITALIAN NACHOS$9.99
More about Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

