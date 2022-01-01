Nachos in Johnson City
Johnson City restaurants that serve nachos
Beef 'O' Brady's
2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Si Señor Mexican Grill
405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101, Gray
|Appetizer Nachos Supreme
Nacho chips topped with your choice of (ground beef or shredded chicken), refried beans and cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Nachos
|$11.99
|Dinner Nachos Vaqueros
|$14.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with carnitas, shredded cheese, black beans, corn, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.