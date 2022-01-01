Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Johnson City

Go
Johnson City restaurants
Toast

Johnson City restaurants that serve penne

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PENNE WITH WHITE CLAM SAUCE AND SHRIMP$17.99
VEGETABLE PENNE$13.99
More about Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street

202 E Main Street, Johnson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne with Clam Sauce and Shrimp$16.00
Baby clams & shrimp sauteed with sun-dried tomatoes & mushrooms in our special housemade garlic & olive oil sauce.
Chicken Penne Gorgonzola$14.00
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes
Chicken Penne Gorgonzola$10.50
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes
More about The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnson City

Ravioli

Garlic Knots

Pies

Cake

Chicken Salad

Calamari

Green Beans

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Johnson City to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rogersville

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1004 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston