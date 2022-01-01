Penne in Johnson City
Johnson City restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY
|PENNE WITH WHITE CLAM SAUCE AND SHRIMP
|$17.99
|VEGETABLE PENNE
|$13.99
The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street
202 E Main Street, Johnson City
|Penne with Clam Sauce and Shrimp
|$16.00
Baby clams & shrimp sauteed with sun-dried tomatoes & mushrooms in our special housemade garlic & olive oil sauce.
|Chicken Penne Gorgonzola
|$14.00
Sliced grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms & garlic , tossed with penne pasta in a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce and garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes
