Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Johnson City

Go
Johnson City restaurants
Toast

Johnson City restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Banner pic

 

Si Señor Mexican Grill

405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101, Gray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.99
A flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
1 Taco Hard Shell$2.75
Birria Tacos$16.79
More about Si Señor Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnson City

Ravioli

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Philly Cheesesteaks

Quesadillas

Map

More near Johnson City to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rogersville

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston