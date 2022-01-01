Tortellini in Johnson City
Johnson City restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
PIZZA
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY
|SPICY TORTELLINI AND SHRIMP
|$16.99
|BAKED CHEESE TORTELLINI
|$13.99
More about The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street
The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street
202 E Main Street, Johnson City
|Baked Cheese Tortellini
|$17.00
Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection.