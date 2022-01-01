Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Johnson City

Johnson City restaurants
Johnson City restaurants that serve tortellini

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPICY TORTELLINI AND SHRIMP$16.99
BAKED CHEESE TORTELLINI$13.99
More about Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street

202 E Main Street, Johnson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Cheese Tortellini$17.00
Mozzarella stuffed tortellini noodles tossed in our housemade Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection.
More about The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street

