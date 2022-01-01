Johnson City restaurants you'll love
Bryan's on 290
300 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636, Johnson City
|Popular items
|NYE VIP Food and Wine 7:30pm 1-Ticket Only
|$150.00
Gulf Shrimp Bisque
Sherry | Saffron | Farmers Cream
Rose Bubbles
Citrus Chopped Salad
“Grilled Beef” Tartare | Ruby Beet Grain Mustard | Chives | Caviar
Syrah
Smoked Redfish
Creamy Crab & Bay Scallop Sauce | Dirty Rice | Lemon Micros
Pino Noir
Coffee & Black Pepper Rubbed Beef Tenderloin
44 Farms Tenderloin | Mashed Potatoes | Torched Llano Farmed Mushrooms
Roberts and Rogers Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark Chocolate Crème Brûlée
Crushed Espresso Bean Crumble | Blueberry Chantilly
Tawny Port
More about Proof and Cooper
Proof and Cooper
203 East Main Street, Johnson CIty
|Popular items
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
|Sampler Plate
|$23.00
|Plain Jane Burger
|$10.00
More about West Henly Boil Shack
SEAFOOD
West Henly Boil Shack
7792 E. U.S. HWY 290, Johnson City
|Popular items
|Boudin Balls
|$12.00
Crawfish, Boudin & Pepper Jack. Served with Remoulade Dressing
|Henly Loop Burger
|$12.00
Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle
|6 Fried Shrimp
|$13.00
Served with Hushpuppies, Cocktail & Tartar