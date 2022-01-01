Johnson City restaurants you'll love

Go
Johnson City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Johnson City

Johnson City's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Johnson City restaurants

Bryan's on 290 image

 

Bryan's on 290

300 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636, Johnson City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NYE VIP Food and Wine 7:30pm 1-Ticket Only$150.00
Gulf Shrimp Bisque
Sherry | Saffron | Farmers Cream
Rose Bubbles
Citrus Chopped Salad
“Grilled Beef” Tartare | Ruby Beet Grain Mustard | Chives | Caviar
Syrah
Smoked Redfish
Creamy Crab & Bay Scallop Sauce | Dirty Rice | Lemon Micros
Pino Noir
Coffee & Black Pepper Rubbed Beef Tenderloin
44 Farms Tenderloin | Mashed Potatoes | Torched Llano Farmed Mushrooms
Roberts and Rogers Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark Chocolate Crème Brûlée
Crushed Espresso Bean Crumble | Blueberry Chantilly
Tawny Port
NYE Food only 7:30pm 1-Ticket Only$100.00
Gulf Shrimp Bisque
Sherry | Saffron | Farmers Cream
Rose Bubbles
Citrus Chopped Salad
“Grilled Beef” Tartare | Ruby Beet Grain Mustard | Chives | Caviar
Syrah
Smoked Redfish
Creamy Crab & Bay Scallop Sauce | Dirty Rice | Lemon Micros
Pino Noir
Coffee & Black Pepper Rubbed Beef Tenderloin
44 Farms Tenderloin | Mashed Potatoes | Torched Llano Farmed Mushrooms
Roberts and Rogers Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark Chocolate Crème Brûlée
Crushed Espresso Bean Crumble | Blueberry Chantilly
Tawny Port
NYE VIP Food and Wine 5pm 1-Ticket Only$150.00
Gulf Shrimp Bisque
Sherry | Saffron | Farmers Cream
Rose Bubbles
Citrus Chopped Salad
“Grilled Beef” Tartare | Ruby Beet Grain Mustard | Chives | Caviar
Syrah
Smoked Redfish
Creamy Crab & Bay Scallop Sauce | Dirty Rice | Lemon Micros
Pino Noir
Coffee & Black Pepper Rubbed Beef Tenderloin
44 Farms Tenderloin | Mashed Potatoes | Torched Llano Farmed Mushrooms
Roberts and Rogers Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark Chocolate Crème Brûlée
Crushed Espresso Bean Crumble | Blueberry Chantilly
Tawny Port
More about Bryan's on 290
Proof and Cooper image

 

Proof and Cooper

203 East Main Street, Johnson CIty

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Queso$6.00
Sampler Plate$23.00
Plain Jane Burger$10.00
More about Proof and Cooper
West Henly Boil Shack image

SEAFOOD

West Henly Boil Shack

7792 E. U.S. HWY 290, Johnson City

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Balls$12.00
Crawfish, Boudin & Pepper Jack. Served with Remoulade Dressing
Henly Loop Burger$12.00
Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle
6 Fried Shrimp$13.00
Served with Hushpuppies, Cocktail & Tartar
More about West Henly Boil Shack
Nice n Easy image

 

Nice n Easy

106 North Nugent Avenue, Johnson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Nice n Easy
Hill Country Cupboard image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL • STEAKS

Hill Country Cupboard

101 S US Highway 281, Johnson City

Avg 3.9 (882 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hill Country Cupboard
Map

More near Johnson City to explore

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston