Chicken salad in
Johnson City
/
Johnson City
/
Chicken Salad
Johnson City restaurants that serve chicken salad
Proof and Cooper - Johnson City
203 East Main Street, Johnson CIty
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$13.00
Full Chicken Salad
$10.00
More about Proof and Cooper - Johnson City
SEAFOOD
West Henly Boil Shack
7792 E. U.S. HWY 290, Johnson City
Avg 4.7
(202 reviews)
LG CHICKEN SALAD
$12.00
More about West Henly Boil Shack
