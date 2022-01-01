Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Johnson City

Johnson City restaurants
Johnson City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Proof and Cooper image

 

Proof and Cooper

203 East Main Street, Johnson CIty

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Plate$12.00
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Proof and Cooper
West Henly Boil Shack image

SEAFOOD

West Henly Boil Shack

7792 E. U.S. HWY 290, Johnson City

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Served with Ranch Dressing
Chicken Tender (1)$3.00
More about West Henly Boil Shack

