Johnston restaurants you'll love

Johnston's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Thai
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Johnston restaurants

ShortE's BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ShortE's BBQ

8805 Chambery Blvd, Johnston

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Meat Platter$36.00
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$13.00
2 Meat Platter$22.00
More about ShortE's BBQ
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed
Pork Dumpling$8.00
6- Pan Fried Pork Dumpling served with our Home made dumpling sauce
Shrimp Rangoon **$10.00
6- Wonton wrapper stuffed with shrimp & cream cheese sealed and fried served with our sweet chili sauce
More about Wasabi
Health House Foods / Taste of New York Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Health House Foods / Taste of New York Pizza

8481 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Peanutbutter Cup$7.70
Regular (Cheese)$17.75
Baked Ziti$12.00
More about Health House Foods / Taste of New York Pizza
De Rice Thai and Japanese image

 

De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai$11.95
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.
Crab Rangoon (5)$6.95
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and green onion wrapped in wonton sheet then deep-fried to golden perfection; accompanied by sweet and sour sauce
Drunken Noodle$12.95
Chef Recommended! Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
Big Acai Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Big Acai Bowls

5800 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Acai BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
More about Big Acai Bowls
Flame image

 

Flame

5765 Merle Hay RD, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Birria Tacos$10.00
birria tacos
slowly brised Angus beef in a adobo Aus jus placed in corn tortilla,melted cheese ,onions and cilantro (GF)
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa.
Burrito$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
More about Flame
Habanero image

 

Habanero

6110 NW 86TH ST, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Orden Tacos Al Pastor$10.25
Cheese Dip (queso)$3.99
Guacamole$3.99
More about Habanero
ChildServe image

 

ChildServe

5406 Merle Hay Road, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ChildServe

