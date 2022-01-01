Johnston restaurants you'll love
More about ShortE's BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ShortE's BBQ
8805 Chambery Blvd, Johnston
|Popular items
|4 Meat Platter
|$36.00
|Chopped Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|2 Meat Platter
|$22.00
More about Wasabi
Wasabi
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Spicy tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed
|Pork Dumpling
|$8.00
6- Pan Fried Pork Dumpling served with our Home made dumpling sauce
|Shrimp Rangoon **
|$10.00
6- Wonton wrapper stuffed with shrimp & cream cheese sealed and fried served with our sweet chili sauce
More about Health House Foods / Taste of New York Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Health House Foods / Taste of New York Pizza
8481 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Peanutbutter Cup
|$7.70
|Regular (Cheese)
|$17.75
|Baked Ziti
|$12.00
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$6.95
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and green onion wrapped in wonton sheet then deep-fried to golden perfection; accompanied by sweet and sour sauce
|Drunken Noodle
|$12.95
Chef Recommended! Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce.
More about Big Acai Bowls
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Big Acai Bowls
5800 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston
|Popular items
|Acai BIG
|$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
|Acai POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
|COCONUT POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
More about Flame
Flame
5765 Merle Hay RD, Johnston
|Popular items
|Birria Tacos
|$10.00
birria tacos
slowly brised Angus beef in a adobo Aus jus placed in corn tortilla,melted cheese ,onions and cilantro (GF)
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa.
|Burrito
|$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
More about Habanero
Habanero
6110 NW 86TH ST, Johnston
|Popular items
|Orden Tacos Al Pastor
|$10.25
|Cheese Dip (queso)
|$3.99
|Guacamole
|$3.99
More about ChildServe
ChildServe
5406 Merle Hay Road, Johnston