Burritos in Johnston

Flame
5765 Merle Hay RD, Johnston
Lola's Burrito
$11.00
A grilled flour tortilla filled with sauteed peppers, onions, jalapenos, and a hint of fresh pineapple with adobo chorizo and asada, triple cheese, black beans, lettuce, and served with a side of homemade queso.
Burrito
$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Bowl
$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa.