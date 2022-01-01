Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve burritos

Flame

5765 Merle Hay RD, Johnston

Lola's Burrito$11.00
A grilled flour tortilla filled with sauteed peppers, onions, jalapenos, and a hint of fresh pineapple with adobo chorizo and asada, triple cheese, black beans, lettuce, and served with a side of homemade queso.
Burrito$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa.
More about Flame
Habanero

6110 NW 86TH ST, Johnston

Burrito Carmelo$12.25
More about Habanero

