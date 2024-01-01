Cashew chicken in Johnston
Johnston restaurants that serve cashew chicken
More about Wasabi Johnston
Wasabi Johnston
8481 Birchwood Court, Johnston
|Thai Cashew Chicken /rice
|$17.00
Spicy. Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, sugar snap peas, asparagus, cashews, Thai herb sauce.
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
|(L) Chicken Cashew Nut/Rice
|$12.95
Kai-Him-Mapan
Stir fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1
|Chicken Cashew Nut/Rice
|$16.95
Kai-Him-Mapan
Stir fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1