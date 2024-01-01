Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Wasabi Johnston

8481 Birchwood Court, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Cashew Chicken /rice$17.00
Spicy. Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, sugar snap peas, asparagus, cashews, Thai herb sauce.
More about Wasabi Johnston
De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(L) Chicken Cashew Nut/Rice$12.95
Kai-Him-Mapan
Stir fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1
Chicken Cashew Nut/Rice$16.95
Kai-Him-Mapan
Stir fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with roasted whole cashew nuts. Heat level starts at 1
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese

