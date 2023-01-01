Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Backpocket

6205 Merle Hay Rd., Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips N Salsa$5.00
Freshly fried flour tortilla chips served with our house made salsa.
More about Backpocket
Item pic

 

Flame - 5765 Merle Hay RD

5765 Merle Hay RD, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Family Chips & Fire Salsa$17.00
Our delicious seasond flame chips with our mouth watering 8oz of Fire salsa
Homemade Chips and Salsa$4.00
A large amount of chips seasoned to perfection. With your choice of our homemade salsa's.
Family Chips & Green Salsa$15.00
Our fresh seasoned flame chips with 8oz of our homemade hot green sauce. Has a little heat but still edible
More about Flame - 5765 Merle Hay RD

