Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Johnston

Go
Johnston restaurants
Toast

Johnston restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Wasabi

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Spicy Chicken Wontons$10.00
(6)-Fried homemade dumplings, spicy sesame dressing, green onions and cilantro
More about Wasabi
De Rice Thai and Japanese image

 

De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut$13.95
Crispy Honey Chicken$10.95
Crispy chicken tossed with mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
(L) Crispy Honey Chicken$7.95
Crispy chicken tossed with mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnston

Eel

Fried Rice

Dumplings

Shrimp Rolls

Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Salmon Rolls

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Johnston to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston