Enchiladas in Johnston
Johnston restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Flame - 5765 Merle Hay RD
Flame - 5765 Merle Hay RD
5765 Merle Hay RD, Johnston
|Enchiladas Verdes W Birria
|$14.00
A traditional birria enchilada with mole verde and topped with queso fresco, red onions, cilantro and served with black beans and spanish rice.
|Birria Enchiladas
|$14.00
A traditional enchilada filled with birria and topped with queso fresco, red onions, cilantro and served with black beans a spanish rice.
|Enchiladas Patrias
|$13.00