Enchiladas in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve enchiladas

Flame - 5765 Merle Hay RD

5765 Merle Hay RD, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes W Birria$14.00
A traditional birria enchilada with mole verde and topped with queso fresco, red onions, cilantro and served with black beans and spanish rice.
Birria Enchiladas$14.00
A traditional enchilada filled with birria and topped with queso fresco, red onions, cilantro and served with black beans a spanish rice.
Enchiladas Patrias$13.00
More about Flame - 5765 Merle Hay RD
Habanero - 6110 NW 86TH ST

6110 NW 86TH ST, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas De La Casa$13.00
More about Habanero - 6110 NW 86TH ST

