Fish tacos in
Johnston
/
Johnston
/
Fish Tacos
Johnston restaurants that serve fish tacos
Backpocket
6205 Merle Hay Rd., Johnston
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$9.50
Beer Battered Cod, fresh slaw, cotija cheese and chipotle crema.
More about Backpocket
Habanero - 6110 NW 86TH ST
6110 NW 86TH ST, Johnston
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$12.00
More about Habanero - 6110 NW 86TH ST
