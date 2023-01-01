Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Item pic

 

Wasabi Johnston

8481 Birchwood Court, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings$8.00
More about Wasabi Johnston
Pork Dumpling image

 

Wasabi - Johnston

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings$8.00
6 Pan Fried Pork Dumpling served with our Home made dumpling sauce
More about Wasabi - Johnston

