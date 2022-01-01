Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Johnston

Go
Johnston restaurants
Toast

Johnston restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Consumer pic

 

Wasabi - Johnston

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEN TEA FRIED ICE CREAM$5.00
Vanilla FRIED ICE CREAM$5.00
More about Wasabi - Johnston
Consumer pic

 

De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Banana with Ice Cream$7.95
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnston

Chicken Fried Rice

Maki

California Rolls

Enchiladas

Seaweed Salad

Wontons

Edamame

Pad Thai

Map

More near Johnston to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (209 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston