Fried rice in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve fried rice

Wasabi

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Fried Rice$4.00
Beef Fried Rice$16.00
Grilled Beef with fried rice garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp with fried rice garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter)
topped with crispy onions
More about Wasabi
Item pic

 

De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(L) Yellow Curry Fried Rice$9.95
Fried rice with yellow curry seasoning, egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge. Served with cucumber salad.
(L) Basil Fried Rice$8.95
Wok-fried white rice with fresh Thai basil, green bean, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
(L) Healthy Fried Rice$8.95
Wok-fried brown rice with egg, soy sauce, pumpkin, corn, peas, carrots, lima beans (or edamame) and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese

