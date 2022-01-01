Fried rice in Johnston
Johnston restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Wasabi
Wasabi
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston
|Side Fried Rice
|$4.00
|Beef Fried Rice
|$16.00
Grilled Beef with fried rice garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp with fried rice garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter)
topped with crispy onions
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
|(L) Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$9.95
Fried rice with yellow curry seasoning, egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge. Served with cucumber salad.
|(L) Basil Fried Rice
|$8.95
Wok-fried white rice with fresh Thai basil, green bean, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.
|(L) Healthy Fried Rice
|$8.95
Wok-fried brown rice with egg, soy sauce, pumpkin, corn, peas, carrots, lima beans (or edamame) and your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and green onion. Garnished with cucumber and lime wedge.