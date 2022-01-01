Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve kimchi

Wasabi

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Kimchi Ramen$17.00
Charsui Pork with a soft-boiled egg, kimchi, green onions in a kimchi chicken broth with Ramen noodles
Kimchi Fried Rice Vegetable$14.00
Grilled vegetables(asparagus, onions, garlic, carrots, mushrooms and sugar snap peas with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg
Kimchi Fried Rice Pork$15.00
Grilled pork charsui with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg
More about Wasabi
De Rice Thai and Japanese image

 

De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(L) Kimchi Fried Rice$9.95
Our Korean inspired wok-fried rice with kimchi, soy sauce, Korean chili, sesame, bacon and your choice of meat. Topped with fried egg and seaweed. Level of heat starts at 2.
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.95
Our Korean inspired wok-fried rice with kimchi, soy sauce, Korean chili, sesame, bacon and your choice of meat. Topped with fried egg and seaweed. Level of heat starts at 2.
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese

