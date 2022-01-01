Kimchi in Johnston
Johnston restaurants that serve kimchi
Wasabi
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston
|Spicy Kimchi Ramen
|$17.00
Charsui Pork with a soft-boiled egg, kimchi, green onions in a kimchi chicken broth with Ramen noodles
|Kimchi Fried Rice Vegetable
|$14.00
Grilled vegetables(asparagus, onions, garlic, carrots, mushrooms and sugar snap peas with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg
|Kimchi Fried Rice Pork
|$15.00
Grilled pork charsui with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
|(L) Kimchi Fried Rice
|$9.95
Our Korean inspired wok-fried rice with kimchi, soy sauce, Korean chili, sesame, bacon and your choice of meat. Topped with fried egg and seaweed. Level of heat starts at 2.
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$12.95
