Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Johnston
/
Johnston
/
Miso Soup
Johnston restaurants that serve miso soup
Wasabi - Johnston
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$3.00
Soybean Paste with dried seaweed , scallions and tofu
Pint of Miso Soup
$5.00
Quart of Miso Soup
$7.00
More about Wasabi - Johnston
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$0.00
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
Browse other tasty dishes in Johnston
Shrimp Rolls
Maki
Salmon Rolls
Kani Salad
Chicken Rolls
Fried Rice
Wontons
Sashimi
More near Johnston to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(109 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston