Pork dumplings in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve pork dumplings

Item pic

 

Wasabi Johnston

8481 Birchwood Court, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Dumplings$8.00
More about Wasabi Johnston
Pork Dumpling image

 

Wasabi - Johnston

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings$8.00
6 Pan Fried Pork Dumpling served with our Home made dumpling sauce
More about Wasabi - Johnston

