Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Johnston

Go
Johnston restaurants
Toast

Johnston restaurants that serve pretzels

Consumer pic

 

Backpocket

6205 Merle Hay Rd., Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bite$8.50
Warm pretzel bites made to be dip in our Backpocket beer cheese.
More about Backpocket
Banner pic

 

ShortE's BBQ - 8805 Chamberry blvd suite 250

8805 Chamberry blvd suite 250, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$10.00
More about ShortE's BBQ - 8805 Chamberry blvd suite 250

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnston

Miso Soup

Squid

Salmon

Eel

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Pork Fried Rice

California Rolls

Map

More near Johnston to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston