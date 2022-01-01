Quesadillas in Johnston
Johnston restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Flame
Flame
5765 Merle Hay RD, Johnston
|Family Quesadilla
|$40.00
You ask what a quesadilla is? It's like a Mexican taco but we call it the "the little cheesy thing" with grilled onion, peppers, and choice of meat.
Get 4 large quesadilla cut into 4's,
Up to 2 choices of meat,
Served w/ 1 large cilantro rice, 2 black beans, and our mouth watering salsa
|Kids quesadilla W/ Fries
|$4.00
|Quesadillas
|$10.00
Triple cheese blend, grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa.