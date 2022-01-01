Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve salmon

Wasabi

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Roe SA$6.00
Salmon Teri/RICE$21.00
Salmon Cucumber R$8.00
More about Wasabi
De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki/Rice$14.95
Homemade Teriyaki sauce tossed with Salmon served with grilled broccoli, carrot and white rice.
Grilled Salmon Panang$15.95
Perfectly grilled 8 oz. salmon fillet topped with yummy panang sauce, lime leave and crispy basil, Heat level starts at 2.
Salmon Avocado Maki Roll$6.00
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese

