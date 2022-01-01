Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp rolls in
Johnston
/
Johnston
/
Shrimp Rolls
Johnston restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Wasabi
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston
No reviews yet
Shrimp Temp Roll *
$10.00
More about Wasabi
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
No reviews yet
Spicy Shrimp Roll
$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll
$8.00
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
Browse other tasty dishes in Johnston
Mac And Cheese
Pad Thai
Chicken Fried Rice
Kimchi
Seaweed Salad
Chicken Rolls
Chocolate Cake
Avocado Rolls
More near Johnston to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston