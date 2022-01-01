Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Squid in
Johnston
/
Johnston
/
Squid
Johnston restaurants that serve squid
Wasabi
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston
No reviews yet
Spicy Squid Salad
$10.00
Cucumber, kikurage mushroom, spicy sesame dressing
More about Wasabi
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
No reviews yet
Ika (squid)
$2.50
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
