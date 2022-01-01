Johnston restaurants you'll love
Johnston's top cuisines
Must-try Johnston restaurants
More about Baja's - Johnston
Baja's - Johnston
1412 Atwood Ave, Johnston
|Popular items
|**BYO TACOS (3)**
|$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
|**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**
|$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
More about Nexdine
Nexdine
1301 Atwood Avenue, Johnston
|Popular items
|GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
|CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
|ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
More about Escada Restaurant & Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Escada Restaurant & Bar
39 Putnam Pike, Johnston
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$21.95
|Basket Of Homemade Fries
|$4.95
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
More about Brewed Awakenings
Brewed Awakenings
1577 Atwood Ave, Johnson
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$11.30
Two extra thick slices of fresh white toasted bread, bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo.
|The Boss Egg Sandwich
|$7.25
Toasted butter croissant, bacon, ham, tomato, white cheddar cheese.
|Hybrid by Bri
|$9.75
Ciabatta bread, pesto, grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomato, arugula, capicola.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Brewed Awakenings
1395 Atwood Ave, Johnson
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.60
Grilled chicken with lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing on your choice of wrap.
|The Good
|$8.50
Toasted bagel with hummus, arugula, tomato, goat cheese, avocado and provolone cheese.
|The SouthJess
|$6.90
Red onion, roasted red peppers, hash brown, avocado, and white cheddar cheese on your choice of wrap.