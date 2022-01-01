Johnston restaurants you'll love

Johnston restaurants
Toast
  • Johnston

Johnston's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Johnston restaurants

Baja's - Johnston image

 

Baja's - Johnston

1412 Atwood Ave, Johnston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
More about Baja's - Johnston
Nexdine image

 

Nexdine

1301 Atwood Avenue, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
More about Nexdine
Escada Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Escada Restaurant & Bar

39 Putnam Pike, Johnston

Avg 4.3 (458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$21.95
Basket Of Homemade Fries$4.95
Caesar Salad$10.95
More about Escada Restaurant & Bar
Brewed Awakenings image

 

Brewed Awakenings

1577 Atwood Ave, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club$11.30
Two extra thick slices of fresh white toasted bread, bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo.
The Boss Egg Sandwich$7.25
Toasted butter croissant, bacon, ham, tomato, white cheddar cheese.
Hybrid by Bri$9.75
Ciabatta bread, pesto, grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomato, arugula, capicola.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Brewed Awakenings image

 

Brewed Awakenings

1395 Atwood Ave, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.60
Grilled chicken with lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing on your choice of wrap.
The Good$8.50
Toasted bagel with hummus, arugula, tomato, goat cheese, avocado and provolone cheese.
The SouthJess$6.90
Red onion, roasted red peppers, hash brown, avocado, and white cheddar cheese on your choice of wrap.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Supreme Cafe image

 

Supreme Cafe

1511 Atwood Ave, Johnston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHOICES$8.50
More about Supreme Cafe
Green Acres Cafe LLC image

 

Green Acres Cafe LLC

2131 PLAINFIELD PIKE, JOHNSTON

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
Takeout
More about Green Acres Cafe LLC

