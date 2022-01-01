Johnston breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Johnston
More about Brewed Awakenings
Brewed Awakenings
1577 Atwood Ave, Johnson
|Popular items
|The Good
|$8.50
Toasted bagel with hummus, arugula, tomato, goat cheese, avocado and provolone cheese.
|Vanilla Chai Iced
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
|Lox Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$9.00
Toasted bagel, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomato, cukes.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Brewed Awakenings
1395 Atwood Ave, Johnson
|Popular items
|Chocolate Acai Bowl
|$9.85
Acai sorbet, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, chocolate chips
|Vanilla Chai Iced
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
|Lox Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$9.00
Toasted bagel, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomato, cukes.