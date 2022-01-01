Johnston breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Johnston restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Johnston

Brewed Awakenings image

 

Brewed Awakenings

1577 Atwood Ave, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Good$8.50
Toasted bagel with hummus, arugula, tomato, goat cheese, avocado and provolone cheese.
Vanilla Chai Iced
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
Lox Smoked Salmon Sandwich$9.00
Toasted bagel, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomato, cukes.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Brewed Awakenings image

 

Brewed Awakenings

1395 Atwood Ave, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Acai Bowl$9.85
Acai sorbet, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, chocolate chips
Vanilla Chai Iced
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
Lox Smoked Salmon Sandwich$9.00
Toasted bagel, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomato, cukes.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Green Acres Cafe LLC image

 

Green Acres Cafe LLC

2131 PLAINFIELD PIKE, JOHNSTON

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
Takeout
More about Green Acres Cafe LLC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Johnston

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Lox

Quesadillas

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Johnston to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (19 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston