Buffalo chicken wraps in
Johnston
/
Johnston
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Johnston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Corner Market Cafe #23 - Cafe 23 - Johnston RI
1680 Hartford Avenue, Johnston
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$6.79
More about Corner Market Cafe #23 - Cafe 23 - Johnston RI
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Escada Restaurant & Bar
39 Putnam Pike, Johnston
Avg 4.3
(458 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.95
More about Escada Restaurant & Bar
