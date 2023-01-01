Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Corner Market Cafe #29 - 29C Cafe Killingly

525 Killingly Street, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Breakfast Burrito$5.39
Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap
More about Corner Market Cafe #29 - 29C Cafe Killingly
Item pic

 

Corner Market Cafe #23 - 23C Cafe 1680 Hartford Ave

1680 Hartford Avenue, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Breakfast Taco$5.39
Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap
More about Corner Market Cafe #23 - 23C Cafe 1680 Hartford Ave
Item pic

 

Baja's - Johnston - 1412 Atwood Ave

1412 Atwood Ave, Johnston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga (Fried Burrito)$11.00
**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**$14.00
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$11.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
More about Baja's - Johnston - 1412 Atwood Ave

