Burritos in Johnston
Johnston restaurants that serve burritos
More about Corner Market Cafe #29 - 29C Cafe Killingly
Corner Market Cafe #29 - 29C Cafe Killingly
525 Killingly Street, Johnston
|Soft Breakfast Burrito
|$5.39
Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap
More about Corner Market Cafe #23 - 23C Cafe 1680 Hartford Ave
Corner Market Cafe #23 - 23C Cafe 1680 Hartford Ave
1680 Hartford Avenue, Johnston
|Soft Breakfast Taco
|$5.39
Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap
More about Baja's - Johnston - 1412 Atwood Ave
Baja's - Johnston - 1412 Atwood Ave
1412 Atwood Ave, Johnston
|Chimichanga (Fried Burrito)
|$11.00
|**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**
|$14.00
|**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**
|$11.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside