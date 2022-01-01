Caesar salad in Johnston

Johnston restaurants that serve caesar salad

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD image

 

Nexdine

1301 Atwood Avenue, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
More about Nexdine
Caesar Salad image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Escada Restaurant & Bar

39 Putnam Pike, Johnston

Avg 4.3 (458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.95
More about Escada Restaurant & Bar

