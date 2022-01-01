Egg sandwiches in Johnston
Johnston restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Brewed Awakenings
1577 Atwood Ave, Johnson
|2 Egg Sandwich
|$3.85
Fresh egg on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap plus any toppings.
|The Awakening Egg Sandwich
|$7.25
Toasted bagel, bacon, ham, sausage, tomato, American cheese.
Brewed Awakenings
1395 Atwood Ave, Johnson
|1 Egg Sandwich
|$2.50
Fresh egg on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap plus any toppings.
