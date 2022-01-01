Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve paninis

CAPRESE PANINI image

 

Nexdine

1301 Atwood Avenue, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAPRESE PANINI
Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Basil with Pesto Aioli on a Flatbread
NEW ORLEANS PANINI
Shaved Ham & Salami with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Spinach, Olive Relish & Provolone Cheese on Ciabatta | Cal: 690, Keyword: NORLEANSPAN
ITALIAN PANINI$6.99
Shaved Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers & a Balsamic Glaze on a Flatbread
CAL 760 | Keyword: ITALIAN
More about Nexdine
Item pic

 

Brewed Awakenings

1577 Atwood Ave, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheddar Panini$10.95
Smoked applewood baked ham, white cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.
Grilled Chicken Panini$11.95
Seasoned chicken breast baked in-house, feta cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze on lightly buttered bread.
Italian Fig Panini$11.75
Fresh sliced prosciutto, fig jam, goat cheese, prosciutto, arugula, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.
More about Brewed Awakenings

