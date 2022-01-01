Paninis in Johnston
Johnston restaurants that serve paninis
More about Nexdine
Nexdine
1301 Atwood Avenue, Johnston
|CAPRESE PANINI
Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Basil with Pesto Aioli on a Flatbread
|NEW ORLEANS PANINI
Shaved Ham & Salami with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Spinach, Olive Relish & Provolone Cheese on Ciabatta | Cal: 690, Keyword: NORLEANSPAN
|ITALIAN PANINI
|$6.99
Shaved Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers & a Balsamic Glaze on a Flatbread
CAL 760 | Keyword: ITALIAN
More about Brewed Awakenings
Brewed Awakenings
1577 Atwood Ave, Johnson
|Ham & Cheddar Panini
|$10.95
Smoked applewood baked ham, white cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$11.95
Seasoned chicken breast baked in-house, feta cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze on lightly buttered bread.
|Italian Fig Panini
|$11.75
Fresh sliced prosciutto, fig jam, goat cheese, prosciutto, arugula, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.